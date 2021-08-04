DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $84.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 119,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 233,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,113,000 after buying an additional 56,022 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.03. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

