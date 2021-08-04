DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $630.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In related news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.