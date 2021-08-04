Dynamic (DYN) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $29.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,324.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.24 or 0.06772517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.75 or 0.01380182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00362482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00129472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.20 or 0.00590478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00355755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00299837 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

