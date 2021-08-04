E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.28 ($13.27).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.51 ($12.36) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.10. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

