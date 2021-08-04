E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Price Target Increased to C$4.20 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$2.53 to C$4.20 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:ETMC opened at C$1.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.81. E3 Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.94 million and a PE ratio of -19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 33.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About E3 Metals

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

