Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,190 shares of company stock worth $2,172,830. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

