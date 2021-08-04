Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $327.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,848.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,314 shares of company stock valued at $108,824,119 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

