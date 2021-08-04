EarnX Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $19,015.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EarnX has traded up 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 7,103,461,863,643 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

