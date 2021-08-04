EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

EGP stock opened at $174.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

