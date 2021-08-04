EasyFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.97 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00006402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00836610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00094318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043225 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

