easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.