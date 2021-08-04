Eaton Vance Management Makes New $196,000 Investment in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.52.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

