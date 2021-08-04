Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,325 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

