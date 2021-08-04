Eaton Vance Management Takes $183,000 Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,087 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

