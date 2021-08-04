Eaton Vance Management Takes $244,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

