Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,706,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 379,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.26. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

