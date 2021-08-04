Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EIM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 94,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,785. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

