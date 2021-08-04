Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.37

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

