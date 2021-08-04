Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

EVF stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

