Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,314. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

