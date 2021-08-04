Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ETG stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,689. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

