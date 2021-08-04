Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of ETG stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,689. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
