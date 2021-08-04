Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE EXG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 1,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.35.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
