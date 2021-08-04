EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Issues Earnings Results

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 47,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,478. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.