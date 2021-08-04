Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 312,228 shares.

ECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £145.92 million and a P/E ratio of 52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.61 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

