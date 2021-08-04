ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities’ (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ENNVU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,335,000. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $16,874,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $15,387,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $11,819,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth $9,616,000.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

