Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a PE ratio of 627.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

