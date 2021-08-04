Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.86 million, a PE ratio of 627.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.
Read More: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.