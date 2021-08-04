Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EPIC opened at GBX 72.88 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.76. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.80 ($1.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

In related news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 10,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37). Also, insider William Hill purchased 13,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67). Insiders have purchased 38,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,432 in the last ninety days.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.