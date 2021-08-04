Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Hits $0.0130

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $200,773.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00061042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.21 or 0.00815793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00091866 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

LEDU is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

