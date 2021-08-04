EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 1,075 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after purchasing an additional 897,118 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $458.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

