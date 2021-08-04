EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 517 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $210.71 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.