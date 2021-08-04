EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 209,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.