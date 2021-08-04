EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $339.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,994. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $338.69. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.23, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.43.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

