EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.71 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $37,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,338. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $213.63 and a 12-month high of $296.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

