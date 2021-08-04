Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.76.

TSE ELD traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.66. 514,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.81. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.31 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

