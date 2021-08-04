Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in July

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 369,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EOPSF opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Electro Optic Systems has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOPSF. lowered shares of Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Electro Optic Systems to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

