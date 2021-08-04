Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.42.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.78. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.