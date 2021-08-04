Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.33. The company had a trading volume of 252,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $259.37. The company has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.