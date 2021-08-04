Ellington Financial (EFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

