Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,313 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Elys Game Technology were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ELYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.