Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.06

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.06 and last traded at $131.06, with a volume of 2587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Endava by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Endava by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after acquiring an additional 349,945 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

