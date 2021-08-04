Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $8.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. boosted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Endo International by 14,744.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,886,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,509. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

