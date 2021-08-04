Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

