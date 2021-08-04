Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.
Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
