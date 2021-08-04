EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) versus Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Financial Contrast

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.81% 13.22% 5.73% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares EnerSys and Lightscape Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.41 $143.37 million $4.49 21.86 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EnerSys and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Summary

EnerSys beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

