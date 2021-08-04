Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

ENPH opened at $192.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.24.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 329.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 148,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

