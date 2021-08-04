EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.35

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.35 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 5104930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.20. The firm has a market cap of £452.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

