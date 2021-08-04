Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

