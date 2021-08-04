EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,482 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

