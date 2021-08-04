EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $571.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.91. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $286.90 and a 1 year high of $571.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

