EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post sales of $113.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.69 million and the highest is $122.50 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $456.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $475.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $514.64 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $541.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 2,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

