Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.720 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.11.

NYSE:EFX traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.25. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $264.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

